The Kingsley is one of the development's show homes now open.

Take a look inside this four-bedroom show home at the new Elwick Gardens development in Hartlepool

House builder Barratt Homes says its new Elwick Gardens development in Hartlepool is proving popular with buyers.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 4:55 am

Located on Riverston Close on Naisberry Park, it features a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which the developer says are perfect for growing families of first time buyers.

New homes available on the development include the Denby, a three bedroom detached home designed with modern family living in mind, and the four bedroom Kingsley and Alderney house types said to be ideal for growing families.

Take a look inside the Kingsley which is one of two show homes now open with this gallery of pictures.

1. The Kingsley show home

The Kingsley four-bedroom house type which is on the market from £279,995.

Photo: Submitted

2. The lounge

The lounge in the Kingsley show home which is aimed at growing families.

Photo: Submitted

3. Kitchen

The open-plan kitchen with dining area.

Photo: Submitted

4. Main bedroom

The house has three double bedrooms including one with an en suite. This is the main bedroom.

Photo: Submitted

