Located on Riverston Close on Naisberry Park, it features a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which the developer says are perfect for growing families of first time buyers.

New homes available on the development include the Denby, a three bedroom detached home designed with modern family living in mind, and the four bedroom Kingsley and Alderney house types said to be ideal for growing families.

Take a look inside the Kingsley which is one of two show homes now open with this gallery of pictures.

1. The Kingsley show home The Kingsley four-bedroom house type which is on the market from £279,995. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. The lounge The lounge in the Kingsley show home which is aimed at growing families. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The open-plan kitchen with dining area. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Main bedroom The house has three double bedrooms including one with an en suite. This is the main bedroom. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales