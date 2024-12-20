Westlands is a grand Victorian mansion nestled in the West Park area of Hartlepool, and boasts four floors of history and grandeur.
It is currently on the market for £1.5million and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Grand manor house
This grand Victorian manor house has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms set over four floors, and two acres of land in a secluded plot. Photo: Rightmove
2. Impressive detached home
Built in 1900, this home boasts a grand driveway that leads through the main grounds up to the house. There are two life-sized period stone figures that mark the start of the long driveway which can comfortably fit a number of cars. Photo: Rightmove
3. Stunning architecture
This home is grand in style, boasting a blend of red brick and white render with black decorative woodwork. Photo: Rightmove
4. Entrance hall
This spacious central hallway features a stunning oak spindle staircase that leads up onto a gallery balcony above. Photo: Rightmove
