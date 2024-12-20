This seven-bed Hartlepool mansion is currently on the market for £1.5 million.This seven-bed Hartlepool mansion is currently on the market for £1.5 million.
Take a look inside this £1.5million Hartlepool mansion with 1920s bar

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 17:41 GMT
This Hartlepool home has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and two acres of land in its secluded plot on Elwick Road.

Westlands is a grand Victorian mansion nestled in the West Park area of Hartlepool, and boasts four floors of history and grandeur.

It is currently on the market for £1.5million and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

1. Grand manor house

Built in 1900, this home boasts a grand driveway that leads through the main grounds up to the house. There are two life-sized period stone figures that mark the start of the long driveway which can comfortably fit a number of cars.

2. Impressive detached home

This home is grand in style, boasting a blend of red brick and white render with black decorative woodwork.

3. Stunning architecture

This spacious central hallway features a stunning oak spindle staircase that leads up onto a gallery balcony above.

4. Entrance hall

