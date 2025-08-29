It is currently on the market for £750,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Elwick Road
This large detached house in the prestigious West Park area of town has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is "individually designed". Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
This spacious reception hall has a central oak and glass bespoke staircase leading to the first floor and beautiful oak flooring throughout. There is also a feature fireplace with inset fire. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern and recently fitted kitchen features integrated ovens and an integrated warming drawer, as well as a stunning breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining area
Leading off from the kitchen is a snug that is currently being used as a dining room. Photo: Rightmove