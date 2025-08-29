Take a look inside this five-bed detached home in Hartlepool's prestigious West Park estate.placeholder image
Take a look inside this five-bed detached home in Hartlepool's prestigious West Park estate.

Take a look inside this £750,000 Hartlepool home in West Park

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:42 BST
This large detached family home in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

It is currently on the market for £750,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This large detached house in the prestigious West Park area of town has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is "individually designed".

1. Elwick Road

This large detached house in the prestigious West Park area of town has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is "individually designed". Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This spacious reception hall has a central oak and glass bespoke staircase leading to the first floor and beautiful oak flooring throughout. There is also a feature fireplace with inset fire.

2. Entrance

This spacious reception hall has a central oak and glass bespoke staircase leading to the first floor and beautiful oak flooring throughout. There is also a feature fireplace with inset fire. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern and recently fitted kitchen features integrated ovens and an integrated warming drawer, as well as a stunning breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

This modern and recently fitted kitchen features integrated ovens and an integrated warming drawer, as well as a stunning breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Leading off from the kitchen is a snug that is currently being used as a dining room.

4. Dining area

Leading off from the kitchen is a snug that is currently being used as a dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolElwick Road
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice