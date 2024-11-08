Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
Could you see yourself living here?

Take a look inside this stunning two-bed flat on Hartlepool's Church Street

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
This modern apartment in the centre of town boasts stunning Victorian features and a view of Hartlepool’s Marina.

This two-bed apartment in Marina View, Church Street, is on the market for just £65,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This stunning two-bed apartment has breathtaking period features and stylish open-plan living.

1. Church Street

This stunning two-bed apartment has breathtaking period features and stylish open-plan living. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This apartment has a stylish and modern open-plan kitchen, diner and living room area.

2. Main area

This apartment has a stylish and modern open-plan kitchen, diner and living room area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern kitchen has a beautiful matte finish and a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining guests or having a bit more kitchen space.

3. Kitchen

This modern kitchen has a beautiful matte finish and a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining guests or having a bit more kitchen space. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This apartment also has a stunning dining area boasting a period fireplace.

4. Dining area

This apartment also has a stunning dining area boasting a period fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolVictorian
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice