This two-bed apartment in Marina View, Church Street, is on the market for just £65,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Church Street
This stunning two-bed apartment has breathtaking period features and stylish open-plan living. Photo: Rightmove
2. Main area
This apartment has a stylish and modern open-plan kitchen, diner and living room area. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern kitchen has a beautiful matte finish and a breakfast bar - perfect for entertaining guests or having a bit more kitchen space. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining area
This apartment also has a stunning dining area boasting a period fireplace. Photo: Rightmove