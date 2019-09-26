If you are in the market for a luxurious apartment, you couldn't do much better than this four bedroom property on sale

Take a look inside the most expensive apartment for sale in Hartlepool - with its own sun balcony

If you are in the market for a luxurious apartment, you couldn't do much better than this four bedroom property on sale in Hartlepool.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 10:21 am
Currently on the market for £180,000, this beautifully presented apartment stretches across two floors and sits nestled in a gated community in private grounds in West Park. The property boasts plenty of space and is decorated to a high standard, so buyers can move straight in. Take a look through the keyhole to see what you could enjoy for £180,000.

1. Two floors

The duplex apartment offers accommodation on both the first and second floor, providing plenty of space

Photo: Rightmove

2. Lounge

The bright and airy living room provides plenty of natural light from the double glazed patio doors, giving access to the sun balcony

Photo: Rightmove

3. Sun balcony

The sun balcony boasts views over the peaceful and perfectly manicured communal gardens, and can be accessed via the lounge and third bedroom

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bedroom

The bedroom on the first floor is generous inside and benefits from access to the sun balcony

Photo: Rightmove

