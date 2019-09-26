Take a look inside the most expensive apartment for sale in Hartlepool - with its own sun balcony
If you are in the market for a luxurious apartment, you couldn't do much better than this four bedroom property on sale in Hartlepool.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 10:21 am
Currently on the market for £180,000, this beautifully presented apartment stretches across two floors and sits nestled in a gated community in private grounds in West Park. The property boasts plenty of space and is decorated to a high standard, so buyers can move straight in. Take a look through the keyhole to see what you could enjoy for £180,000.