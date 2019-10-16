House

Take a look inside this stunning Hartlepool home - with its own koi pond and stables

If you’re currently house-hunting or just curious to see what your money could buy you in the Hartlepool area, then this house may take your fancy.

By Helen Johnson
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 13:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 13:23 pm

Take a look inside this five bedroom country house, named Monk Hesleden, located on The Wynd, and costing £595,000. Property agent: Fine and Country. For more information, visit: rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/

1. Exterior

An exclusive opportunity to be the owner of the village vicarage.

Photo: Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Extensive land

The Old Vicarage comes with three and three quarter acres of land

Photo: Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Garden

The beautiful, large garden includes a decked area, koi pond, orchard and a greenhouse

Photo: Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Barbecue cabin

The garden also includes a Scandinavian barbecue cabin

Photo: Rightmove

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4