The 10 most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 30.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. Woodside Meadows - £1,102,779
A property in Woodside Meadows was sold for £1,102,779 on July 29. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hylton Road - £575,000
A property in Hylton Road was sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Vine Close - £571,686
A property in Vine Close was sold for £571,686 on August 9. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Cresswell Drive - £570,000
A property in Cresswell Drive was sold for £570,000 on May 30. Photo: Frank Reid
