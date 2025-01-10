Some of the streets where the most expensive properties in Hartlepool were sold during 2024.Some of the streets where the most expensive properties in Hartlepool were sold during 2024.
The 10 most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:29 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
New figures reveal the priciest Hartlepool streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 30.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property in Woodside Meadows was sold for £1,102,779 on July 29.

1. Woodside Meadows - £1,102,779

A property in Woodside Meadows was sold for £1,102,779 on July 29. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Hylton Road was sold for £575,000 on February 21.

2. Hylton Road - £575,000

A property in Hylton Road was sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Vine Close was sold for £571,686 on August 9.

3. Vine Close - £571,686

A property in Vine Close was sold for £571,686 on August 9. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Cresswell Drive was sold for £570,000 on May 30.

4. Cresswell Drive - £570,000

A property in Cresswell Drive was sold for £570,000 on May 30. Photo: Frank Reid

