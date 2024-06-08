The 10 streets with the most expensive houses sold in Hartlepool during 2024

The list is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-May 31.
Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The table below lists the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. Hylton Road - £575,000
A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid
2. St Bega's Glade - £515,000
A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Endeavour Close - £365,000
A property in this street sold for £365,000 on March 1. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Seaton Lane - £325,000
A property in this road sold for £325,000 on March 26. Photo: Frank Reid