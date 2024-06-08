Some of the Hartlepool streets where the most expensive property sales have taken place in 2024.Some of the Hartlepool streets where the most expensive property sales have taken place in 2024.
The 10 streets with the most expensive houses sold in Hartlepool during 2024

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
New data reveals the 10 streets with the most expensive houses sold in Hartlepool during 2024.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-May 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below lists the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21.

1. Hylton Road - £575,000

A property in this street sold for £575,000 on February 21. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18.

2. St Bega's Glade - £515,000

A property in this street sold for £515,000 on January 18. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £365,000 on March 1.

3. Endeavour Close - £365,000

A property in this street sold for £365,000 on March 1. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this road sold for £325,000 on March 26.

4. Seaton Lane - £325,000

A property in this road sold for £325,000 on March 26. Photo: Frank Reid

