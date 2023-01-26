Prospective home owners could grab themselves a bargain as Hartlepool properties have been getting cheaper.
Dozens of Hartlepool homes have seen a reduction in price – with one property’s price being slashed by almost half.
Here we reveal the 12 properties in the town that have been reduced the most, according to real estate company Zoopla.
See which they are in the gallery below.
1. £31,000 - reduced by 48.3% on September 23, 2022
This one bed flat in Grange Road boasts a garage and ample living space. It is currently on the market with Manor and Harrison. Available under auction conditions.
Photo: Zoopla
2. £40,000 - reduced by 33.3% on November 15, 2022
The renovated two bed terraced house in Cornwall Street is currently on the market with Strike.
Photo: Zoopla
3. £60,000 - reduced by 29.4% on January 18, 2023
This three bed terraced house in Brancepath Walk is on the market with Robinsons and boasts beautiful front and rear gardens.
Photo: Zoopla
4. £110,000 - reduced by 24.1% on November 23, 2022
The two bed semi-detached home in Mowbray Road boasts spacious rooms and gardens. Currently on the market with Robinsons.
Photo: Zoopla