News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Property prices in Hartlepool have been falling./Photo: Zoopla

The 12 Hartlepool properties which have seen the biggest drop in price

Prospective home owners could grab themselves a bargain as Hartlepool properties have been getting cheaper.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:18pm

Dozens of Hartlepool homes have seen a reduction in price – with one property’s price being slashed by almost half.

Here we reveal the 12 properties in the town that have been reduced the most, according to real estate company Zoopla.

See which they are in the gallery below.

1. £31,000 - reduced by 48.3% on September 23, 2022

This one bed flat in Grange Road boasts a garage and ample living space. It is currently on the market with Manor and Harrison. Available under auction conditions.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. £40,000 - reduced by 33.3% on November 15, 2022

The renovated two bed terraced house in Cornwall Street is currently on the market with Strike.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. £60,000 - reduced by 29.4% on January 18, 2023

This three bed terraced house in Brancepath Walk is on the market with Robinsons and boasts beautiful front and rear gardens.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. £110,000 - reduced by 24.1% on November 23, 2022

The two bed semi-detached home in Mowbray Road boasts spacious rooms and gardens. Currently on the market with Robinsons.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HartlepoolZoopla