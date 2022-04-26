Priced between £585,000 to a whooping £1,150,000, the five homes offer a range of features, including impressive views, beautiful gardens and original character.
There is a seven bedroom Victorian town house on the list, as well as farmhouse on the outskirts on Hartlepool and a newly built property.
Let’s take a look inside them all.
1. Three Gates Farm, Dalton Piercy, £1,150,000
Currently on the market with Collier Estates for £1,150,000, five-bed Three Gates Farm, in Dalton Piercy, is the most expensive property in Hartlepool at the moment.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Cosy living room
The main living room of Three Gates Farm impresses with its fireplace.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Countryside living
Three Gates Farm is ideal for equestrian lovers, as it offers an array of stables.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Master bedroom
The master bedroom of Three Gates Farm boasts an en-suite.
Photo: Rightmove