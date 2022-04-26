The five most expensive properties currently on the market in Hartlepool./Photo: Rightmove

These are the five most expensive homes currently on the market in Hartlepool

From a stunning house in the countryside to a modern home with a pool in the middle of town, these are the most expensive properties in Hartlepool right now, according to property experts at Rightmove.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 1:04 pm

Priced between £585,000 to a whooping £1,150,000, the five homes offer a range of features, including impressive views, beautiful gardens and original character.

There is a seven bedroom Victorian town house on the list, as well as farmhouse on the outskirts on Hartlepool and a newly built property.

Let’s take a look inside them all.

1. Three Gates Farm, Dalton Piercy, £1,150,000

Currently on the market with Collier Estates for £1,150,000, five-bed Three Gates Farm, in Dalton Piercy, is the most expensive property in Hartlepool at the moment.

2. Cosy living room

The main living room of Three Gates Farm impresses with its fireplace.

3. Countryside living

Three Gates Farm is ideal for equestrian lovers, as it offers an array of stables.

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom of Three Gates Farm boasts an en-suite.

