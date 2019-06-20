This is how half a million pound houses on the new Coniscliffe Rise development will look
This is what house buyers can expect from a major new residential development in Hartlepool.
Wynyard Homes are creating 39 properties and offer a range of four and five-bedroom family homes with prices starting at £459,950 for The Swinley model and go up to £584,950 for the top of the range The Thetford model.
Coniscliffe Rise development offer the detached homes in two distinct styles; contemporary and cottage.
All interiors benefit from luxuriously kitchens and bathrooms, and all come with double garages and generous driveways.
The development is situated in the West Park area of Hartlepool which the developers say is the most desirable area in the town.
The development enjoys rural surroundings, while still being a 10 minute drive from the town centre.
The local area boasts a good number of well-regarded schools, including West Park Primary School, St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School, High Tunstall College of Science, and English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College.
Within easy walking distance is West Park Primary School, Park Drive cricket ground, and Ward Jackson Park. Covering 8.1 hectares, Ward Jackson Park known locally as 'The Park', is one of the most original in the North East.
The park is listed in the National Register of Historic Parks & Gardens because of its collection of heritage features, and the magnificent lake set in its Victorian landscape.