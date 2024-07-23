Two Teesside based site managers win quality awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two site managers at housing developments in Middlesbrough and Darlington have won prestigious housebuilding awards for quality home construction.

Overseeing work on Persimmon’s Orchid Gardens and Coatham Vale developments respectively, both James Marshall and Stephen Allison have been awarded Pride in the Job Quality Awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

The awards celebrate dedication to producing the highest quality homes, setting a benchmark for exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry.

Stephen, who has been with Persimmon for 6 years, is in charge of the Coatham Vale development which is delivering 123 new homes. Whilst James takes charge of the Ladgate Woods at Orchid Gardens development which is delivering 303 new homes.

Stephen Allison at Coatham Vale

Commenting on his award, James said: “I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at Ladgate Woods alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do.

Stephen added: “It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.

“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site at Coatham Vale, this was a team effort and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”

Mark Wheelan, Managing Director at Persimmon Teesside added: “I’m delighted for both James and Stephen because I know just how hard they work to lead their teams to get great results for homebuyers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.

James Marshall on site at Orchid Gardens