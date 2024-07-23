Two Teesside based site managers win quality awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Overseeing work on Persimmon’s Orchid Gardens and Coatham Vale developments respectively, both James Marshall and Stephen Allison have been awarded Pride in the Job Quality Awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC).
The awards celebrate dedication to producing the highest quality homes, setting a benchmark for exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry.
Stephen, who has been with Persimmon for 6 years, is in charge of the Coatham Vale development which is delivering 123 new homes. Whilst James takes charge of the Ladgate Woods at Orchid Gardens development which is delivering 303 new homes.
Commenting on his award, James said: “I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at Ladgate Woods alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do.
Stephen added: “It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.
“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site at Coatham Vale, this was a team effort and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”
Mark Wheelan, Managing Director at Persimmon Teesside added: “I’m delighted for both James and Stephen because I know just how hard they work to lead their teams to get great results for homebuyers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.
“It is because of people like James and Stephen that we have been recognised as a 5-star housebuilder for three years running reflecting the significant improvements made in both build quality and customer care.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.