Vitesy introduces the only natural and sustainable air purifier in the market today, Natede Smart.

According to the WHO, the air inside homes and offices can be up to 5 times more polluted than the air outside as contaminants come from cleaning products, carpeting, paint, furniture, smoke, dust, cooking and more.

As most spend an average 90% of time indoors, it is critical that the multitude of negative effects air pollution can cause are addressed such as allergies, asthma, poor sleep, skin irritation, coughs, runny noses, and itchy eyes as well as more long-term, harmful impacts on an individual’s health and well-being. Vitesy has come up with a solution that solves this problem, but with style.

Natede Smart is a beautiful accessory designed to complement any modern interior, but its simple design is deceptive as it features the most advanced sensors for temperature, humidity, pollutants (VOCs), fine particulates (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO). However, unlike other air purifiers, it doesn't collect toxic agents inside a filter, but eliminates them in a safe way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes eliminating 93% of VOCs, 99% of bacteria, viruses, fine-particulate and odours. It is a natural and sustainable air purifier with monitoring system that uses enhanced phytoremediation, the natural ability of some plants to accumulate and eliminate pollutants in soil, air and water.

Natede Smart enhances this natural power of plants by forced air circulation through the roots system whereby the micro-organisms in the roots capture all the pollutants.

Unlike other air purifiers which use HEPA filters which need to be replaced on a regular basis, with Natede Smart there will be no unexpected hidden costs due to filter changes.

You get it once, it lasts forever. The photocatalytic filter, which is treated with nanomaterials (Tungsten Trioxide), once activated by LED light, captures and eliminates VOCs, viruses and bacteria in a natural and environmentally friendly way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This filter has a special "sponge" design that maximises the outer surface area and thus the efficiency of photocatalysis. Because it is made of ceramic, the filter doesn’t need to be replaced but only needs to be washed under running water.

Bearing in mind a new filter can cost between £80 to £300, over a five year period it could cost between £650 to £2,400 to purchase the filters in addition to the air purifier itself so, at only £219, Natede Smart represents great value for money over time.

﻿An LED interface, which simulates a breath, communicates air quality levels visually by flashing faster and slower depending on the air quality which allows users to monitor air pollutants in any space in real time. Indeed, Natede Smart purifies the air in a 36-square metre room in just nine hours.

However, more functionality is available via the Vitesy App where the air flow can be remotely managed, the mode and intensity of purification can be chosen based on individual need, indoor air quality can be checked in real-time from wherever and notifications received. As well as being able to connect to smart home devices, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home, Natede Smart utilises a self-watering system, further reducing water consumption and taking the headache out of having to re-water plants regularly as the system can replenish a plant for about a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad