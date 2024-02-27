Why buying a new build home in Hartlepool is perfect for 21st century life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For twenty-first century home buyers the purchasing of a new place to call home is about so much more than bricks and mortar.

With energy efficiency, flexible living spaces, and purchase assistance all high on the agenda of prospective buyers, leading housebuilder Miller Homes is proud to be supporting these popular buyer demands via its developments across Teesside including Hartside in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“New Homes Week, delivered by the Home Builders’ Federation, and taking place from Monday 26h February to Sunday 3rd March, is all about raising awareness of the benefits that buying a brand-new home can bring,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We’re very proud of how our homes support this, and also how we provide a number of exclusive incentives to help buyers achieve their house buying dreams.”

New Homes Good Option for Modern Living

In addition, to purchase incentives, buying new also gives house buyers considerable peace of mind. With properties protected for two years by the builder and also the National House Building Council offering a 10-year guarantee, the customer journey enhanced by both the New Homes Quality Code, and five-star customer service from Miller Homes, prospective buyers can look forward to a positive experience that ticks all their house buying boxes.

Furthermore, the energy efficiency typically enjoyed with new build homes is hugely attractive. Analysis of Government data states the average energy bill for a new build home can be as much as £184 a month cheaper, and carbon emissions can be reduced by 60 per cent.

“Buying new is a wonderful experience that gives added value to purchasers who are looking for a home designed to suit their lifestyles and give them the certainty of low maintenance for many years to come,” said Donna. ”With a wide range of homes available at six locations across Teesside, and some superb offers, we can help a variety of buyers find the prefect brand new home for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another advantage of buying new is the offers housebuilder’s often provide. Offers currently available with Miller Homes include 5 per cent deposit paid plus carpets. Or, for those homeowners looking for their next move Part Exchange plus a deposit contribution could help make moving that little easier. Finally, for those seeking peace of mind, buyers could benefit from up to 12 months mortgage paid, plus carpets.

Ease can also be another reason to buy new, Miller Homes offers the option to pre-reserve online on selected plots, so buyers can secure the property immediately, and simply visit the development sales centre, within the next 72 hours, to secure the reservation with a deposit.

With developments across the region in Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Ingleby Barwick, Eaglescliffe, there is a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available that range in price from £140,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home to £425,000 for a five bedroom detached home.