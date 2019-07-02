How much is the new hassle-free parking service at Newcastle Airport
A multi-million pound project to upgrade car parking, including a premium Meet & Greet service, at Newcastle Airport has reached completion.
Located 90ft from the terminal, the Premium Meet & Greet car park allows passengers to drop their car off before heading straight into the terminal.
Inside the purpose-built facility, there is a modern, high-specification waiting area – complete with light feature with a hotel-style reception where a uniformed member of
staff is waiting to collect the passenger’s keys.
The new service is priced from £59.99 for seven days, depending on the time of year.
The aim of the new facility is to ensure the vehicle is available for a hassle-free collection upon return from their trip – making for a personalised experience.
High-tech photographic booths have also been installed – which will inspect the condition of each vehicle when it enters and leaves the facility.
The prime facility was officially opened by the airport’s chief operating officer, Richard Knight, and Dean Ward, head of commercial.
Dean said: “Demand for the meet and greet car parking product has increased dramatically over the last few years.
“In light of this, it is important that we continue to invest in new infrastructure and technology to further improve the high standards of customer experience.
“We look forward to welcoming our first customers through the facility this week and many more over the busy summer period.”
Other upgrades to the car parking facilities also include a new Premium Fast Track car parking area with extra-wide bays – which is located even closer to the terminal.
The Premium Fast Track facility, which is already available to book, will be open to the public in July.
Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council and chairman of the LA7 shareholders, added: “Newcastle International Airport provides a key gateway to the region and generates millions of pounds for the local economy. The airport has been awarded the title of Best Airport for the second year running and this type of investment helps us to retain this top spot.”
The service must be pre-booked and reservations can be made up to the day of travel at www.newcastleairport.com/car-parking/meet-greet-parking/ or download the NCL Airport app.