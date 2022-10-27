'Workless' households action call

Last year saw the first national rise in the number of households without an employed adult for over a decade – before rising food and energy prices led to soaring inflation.

Office for National Statistics figures show 22,771 households in the area had one or more working occupants last year – with 79.5% classed as either working – where all working-age adults are in employment – or mixed, with at least one working and one workless adult.

That is up from 77.2% the year before.

In Hartlepool, 5,881 households (20.5%) had no working-age occupants in employment last year

Nationally, the number of workless households rose for the first time since 2010 last year from 13.7% to 14.1%.

Rachel Statham, associate director for work and welfare state at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said: "It’s seriously concerning to see a rise in workless households as our cost-of-living crisis deepens this winter."

Nationally, 34% of workless households said they did not work because of sickness or disability.

Ms Statham added: "We need to see urgent action from the Government to drive down waiting lists, improve access to employability services for people with health problems, and strengthen social security for those who are unable to work due to ill health or disability, or there will be significant social and economic costs over the long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad