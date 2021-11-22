'Absolutely vital' £80 winter support payments to be made to residents

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, which covers Billingham and Wolviston, announced food voucher proposals last month and the funding has now been confirmed.

Households with children who are eligible for free school meals will be given an £80 food voucher per child during the week commencing November 29.

There is no need to apply for the vouchers, which are being sent to schools to distribute.

Cll Bob Cook

An extra £80 will also be given in December to each working age household who have children and receive Council Tax support.

Working age households without any children who receive Council Tax support will receive £60 during December.

A date for the December vouchers, which will be sent out automatically, will be confirmed in due course.

The vouchers will be funded by the Government’s Household Support Fund.

The council leader’s, Cllr Bob Cook, said: “With the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cost of living, it was absolutely vital that we came forward with this financial support this winter.

“It’s heartening to know that we can provide a little bit of peace of mind for a number of families ahead of what is set to be a difficult winter.

“Remember, every voucher will be paid automatically so there’s no need to apply.