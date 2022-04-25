Appeal to get walking to help Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice

Hospice staff promote the new appeal.

Alice House Hospice is relaunching it’s Walk a Million Miles With Us challenge, which it last ran in 2017.

The Wells Avenue hospice is inviting people to be “one of 1,000 people” who will each walk 1,000 miles over the course of the year – collectively covering one million miles.

It estimates that if each of those 1,000 people could raise just 28p each day then this would amount to over £100 each and £100,000 in total.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: "Groups of friends or walking clubs could sign up together and make the most of shared walks and outings or why not take your four legged friends along on your fundraising journey too.”

Registration costs £5 and participants will receive a fundraising pack which includes sponsor forms, collection box, pedometer and an online sponsorship page.