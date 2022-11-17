Home prices increase.

Land Registry figures show prices increased by 1.2% month on month – to an average of £136,762 – and contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.9% over the last year.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.3%, and above the national trend, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool has risen by £8,800 – as an imbalance between supply and demand for homes saw house prices climb nationally.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Hartlepool in September. Values increased by 1.3%, to an average of £99,259 – and 6.7% over the last year.

The value of a detached home increased by 1.1% over the monthly – up 7.8% annually – to an average of £237,944.

Semi-detached home prices rose by 1.2% monthly – and up 6.9% annually – to an average of £140,001.

The price of flats increased by 0.4% over the month – up 2.9% annually, to £70,044 on average.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £115,400 on their property – £7,300 more than a year ago, and £26,200 more than in September 2017.

Buyers in Hartlepool paid 16.5% less than the average price in the North East (£164,000) in September.