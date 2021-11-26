Bag a bargain as Hartlepool hospice's annual festive fair returns

The event takes place at The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, December 11, from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be the chance to browse for some bargains at the wide variety of festive stalls including The Body Shop and Scentsy.

The hospice will also be fundraising on the day with a tombola, raffle, name the unicorn, water or wine and Alice House merchandise.

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice is holding its annual Christmas fair again after 2020's Covid-enforced absence.

The event could not be held last year because of Covid-19 restrictions – along with a string of other fundraising events.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “We are so pleased to be able to hold our Festive Fayre again this year after having to cancel so many events during the pandemic.

"Now we’ve moved the Fayre to the Staincliffe we are are able to offer lots more shopping options and it’s also more accessible.”

She added: “Events like this are fundamental to our fundraising and allow Alice House to continue offering the care and support to local patients and their families.”

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

The services it provides will cost £3.5m this year although the hospice only receives 20% of this in Government funding.