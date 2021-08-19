BENEFITS EXPERT: Don’t forget the Post Office payment service is ending soon
For any readers who currently access their benefit payments via The Post Office Payment system a reminder that the service ends this month i.e. 31/8/2021.
Claimants using the service should have received confirmation of this in order for them to set up a bank account whereby benefit payments will be made. For any claimants who are unable or don’t wish to set up a bank account will be able to access payments via The Payment Exemption Service.
This will be a card or voucher sent which will enable claimants to get benefits from any Pay Point Outlet that is a member of the Exemption Scheme, not all Pay Point outlets will be a scheme member however. Details of nearby outlets will be sent with the card/voucher. You simply take your card/voucher to the outlet and they will be able to pay the benefits. Please note the maximum amount that can be paid is £100 so several collections may be needed to obtain your full entitlement.
Claimants using the service must also take original (copies will be refused) suitable ID, such as a valid driving licence, passport, utility bills (cannot be more than 3 months old), council tax bills or tenancy agreement.
If you wish someone else to collect the payment then that person should also take with them ID for them as well as valid ID for the claimant.
If the card or voucher is lost or damaged contact your benefit office that pays your benefit, the lost card/voucher will be blocked and a new card/voucher will be issued. If necessary the DWP will send a text voucher card to make sure you can access your benefits before the new card arrives. In exceptional circumstances the DWP can provide a voucher code over the phone if money is required immediately, again contact the benefits office that pays you if you need urgent access.