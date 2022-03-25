BENEFITS EXPERT: I’m a carer on UC but I’ve just lost one of my benefits: why?

I noticed the carer’s addition was no longer in payment even though I still provide care for my relative.

I recently had to complete a form and then had a phone assessment and got the results via my journal which I didn’t really understand. When I got my next Universal Credit statement my money went up as it said I couldn’t do any type of work but I also noticed the carer’s addition was no longer in payment even though I still provide care for my relative. What has changed the UC payments?

A. When you initially claimed UC it appears you would be claiming on the basis of being a carer and as such you wouldn’t have any job seeking or other commitments as long as you provided 35 hours or more a week care and the person you looked after got a qualifying benefit, such as DLA care, PIP daily living or Attendance Allowance.

When you started to submit fit notes you effectively notified the DWP you may have health conditions preventing you from working.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has triggered a Work Capability Assessment (the form you mentioned was likely a UC50 form) and following the medical assessment a decision maker has decided you should be placed in The Limited Capability for Work Related Activity Group.

This has led to an increase in your Universal Credit. As such, as a single person you only qualify for the higher of the two additional elements. LCWRAG is more than the carer’s element so this is why that addition is not on your payment anymore.

The situation would differ if you were part of a couple, one being a carer, the other having limited capacity for work. If the person having limited capacity to work was assessed and placed in the same group as you then in this situation both carer’s element and the LCWRAG would be included in the UC calculation.