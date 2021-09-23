BENEFITS EXPERT: Will doing voluntary work affect my benefits?

A. Volunteering would not prevent you from claiming Carer's Allowance so long as you are able to meet the requirement of providing 35 hours per week of care. This would also be the case for your current Income Support claim. Although volunteer work is generally provided free of charge you will probably find that you will be reimbursed for any expense you might incur as part of your volunteer duties. Provided these are solely incurred in order for you to carry out your role then these will be disregarded as far as your benefits are concerned. Although doing work as a volunteer will not generally have any affect on your benefits you should disclose this to the DWP. This would also apply for anyone getting Universal Credit as a carer instead of a legacy benefit. Any other benefits such as Housing Benefit and Council Tax Support would be unaffected but again it is always advisable to notify your local authority as well as The DWP.