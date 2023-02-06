Boost for veterans after Bellway Durham donation to Hartlepool Royal British Legion

Housebuilder Bellway Durham, which is building 370 homes off Hart Road, has provided the cash to support the British Legion’s work in helping current and former armed forces personnel locally.

Sales manager Oliver Wray said: “The Royal British Legion continues to do extremely important work more than 100 years after it was formed and the support provided by the local branch is a lifeline for many military veterans.”

Thanking Bellway, Sian Cameron, chairman of Hartlepool’s Royal British Legion, said: “All donations to the branch are used to provide welfare support to veterans and their families.

Hartlepool Royal British Legion treasurer Raymond Caldwell receives the donation from Bellway sales advisor, Rebecca Tupling with chairman Sian Cameron looking on.

"They are particularly important to the Hartlepool Branch due to the social demographic of the area, and we welcome any help and support.”

Members of the Hartlepool branch meet at 7pm on the third Monday of each month at the Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, on St Aidan’s Street.