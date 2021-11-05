Cash boost for Hartlepool sea rescue volunteers
Life-saving volunteers have been given a major boost.
A fundraising event at Hartlepool Catholic Club raised £1,410 for Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The cash was donated after club members received a tour of the RNLI boathouse in Ferry Road.
Event organiser Marie Bousfield said "The event was a great success thanks to the generosity of local businesses who contributed to our tombola stall and the general public and there were some people who knew they couldn't attend the event but still bought tickets to support us
"We were delighted to fundraise for the volunteers who have been really busy in recent months and rely on donations to provide such an important service for the town and we are already planning a bigger and better fundraiser for next year".
Hartlepool RNLI chairperson Beryl Sherry said "The fundraisers have been amazing and on behalf of everyone at the Hartlepool RNLI I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported and attended the event."