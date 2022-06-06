Companies show colour of their money for in aid of Hartlepool hospice

TT Electronics, Merlin Flex, Millers Homes, Freers Askew and Bunting Solicitors have joined regular hospice supporter Specsavers to back the fundraising event – now in its seventh year – which takes place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Sunday, July 3.

The run, which is open to all ages and abilities, will see participants showered with multi coloured powdered paint as they make their way around the 3K course to raise cash for the hospice in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool.

Alice House fundraiser Janice Forbes said “We are very grateful to have the support of five companies to offset the costs of running this event, meaning that all of the money raised by our supporters goes directly towards providing care to our patients and their families.”

Staff at Merlin Flex get set for the Colour Run.

Mark Merifield, managing director of Hartlepool-based Merlin Flex, said “We are proud to support Alice House Hospice, an unbelievably great local charity.

"Over the years many of us have had friends, family, and even employees who have benefited from the support and work of the hospice and it is our way of giving something back.

"As a key employer within the town we like to support local charities or events and we felt the colour run would be a great event for all ages to be involved.”

Nathan Hun, HR manager at TT Electronics, which has a base in Hartlepool’s Brenda Road, said: “The Colour Run is a key fundraiser for Alice House and we are proud to be supporting it.

Workers at TT Electronics are backing the Colour Run.

“TT believes passionately in supporting those within the local community and is in awe of the work the hospice does for those that need it most.”

A Miller Homes spokesperson said “We are always looking for new ways to celebrate our local communities.

"Alice House is so close to our Hartside View development, sponsoring the Colour Run was the perfect opportunity to show our appreciation for all of the incredible work that the hospice team do for

people in the area.”

All the fun of The Colour Run.

The event is expected to attract around 300 runners and will also have music and entertainment from noon.

Since it began in 2015, the run has raised around £70,000..