East Durham animal charity shop appeals for help

Staff and volunteers at Peterlee People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets.

Items particularly needed are tops, trousers and dresses, as well as shoes, handbags and accessories.

PDSA shop manager Susan Curry said: “If your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read, why not have a clear-out and donate the unwanted items to PDSA? You’ll be helping raise money for sick and injured pets across the UK.

PDSA Peterlee manager Susan Curry. Picture by LOUISE HUTCHINSON.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially clothing, books and DVDs, which are popular with our customers. We also need home furnishings such as ornaments and curtains.”.

She added: “The Coronavirus pandemic continues to have a massive impact on our fundraising activities and we’re seeing a huge drop in income. We’re really pleased to be welcoming customers back through our doors to help raise vital funds for pets in need, but will only do so following the strictest safety measures.”

Donations can be taken to the shop, in Yoden Way, Peterlee, from 9-5pm Monday to Saturday.

PDSA shop raises funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

For more information about Peterlee PDSA shop, please contact Susan or Tracy on (0191) 5184065.