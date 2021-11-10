First of hundreds of new Hartlepool homes to go on sale this month
The first new homes on a new housing development in Hartlepool are to be released for sale this month.
Hartwell Park, in Upper Warren, is Bellway Durham’s latest development in the area and will eventually provide 362 homes and public open space as part of a wider new neighbourhood.
The development will include 303 two, three and four-bedroomed houses which are for private sale.
Alongside them will be 26 two and three-bedroomed affordable homes which will be available to local people through rent.
A further 33 home will be available through a discount market value scheme.
The first of the properties to be released will go on sale on Saturday, November 20, at 10am.
Oliver Wray, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Hartwell Park is already appealing to a wide range of buyers who are at various stages of the property ladder, everyone from first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade to a larger home.
“It is a fantastic location in Upper Warren. The development is just a five-minute drive away from Hartlepool town centre and it is only 10 minutes from the marina and sea front.”
As well as building new homes, the development is also bringing road improvements, creating new open space and wildlife areas and providing financial contributions to the local community.
Mr Wray said: “Hartwell Park is part of a wider 570-home scheme with Miller Homes and together we will invest more than £2.3m into local infrastructure projects as part of the planning agreement for the development.
It is anticipated that the first residents will be able to move into their new homes next year.