Football players pitch in to launch Hartlepool school's new 3G surface

Young players at the official opening of the new football facility

The new 3G facility has been officially opened at the town’s High Tunstall College of Science in conjunction with partners Pools Youth, Hartlepool United Women and Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.

The college was delighted to welcome two of their football alumni - current Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and Middlesborough FC midfielder Luke Woolston – to the facility to run a training session.

The new 3G Football pitch was made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation.

Youngsters take in the training session at the new High Tunstall 3G pitch.

Work begun on the site in March and the grant means the college now has an outstanding learning space for PE lessons and its busy footballing schedule.

It also means Pools Youth and Hartlepool United Women to have a base for all their training matches.

The new facility has a full size 3G football pitch, new changing rooms, referees room and showers and aims to play a pivotal role in the continued development of football within Hartlepool.

The college also intends to work closely with the Durham County FA to ensure that the new facility can host refereeing and coaching courses and be a host venue for walking and disability football In Hartlepool.

High Tunstall Alumni and Hartlepool goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell , and Luke Woolston, a first year scholar at Middlesborough, joined our partner club Pools Youth for a training session.

Ben Holden, senior teacher for community development and sports science faculty leader, said: “We are Incredibly thankful for the support provided by the Football Foundation, Premier League, Durham County FA, High Tunstall College leaders and governors for their vision and drive to make the dream of having such a brilliant facility at High Tunstall a reality.

"We are committed to the facility playing a crucial role In the development of grass roots football In Hartlepool.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “We are delighted that High Tunstall College of Science’s 3G Pitch is now open to the public after receiving Football Foundation investment.

“Good quality facilities support the health of local people and communities, which is why we’re investing in projects like this across the country with funding

Young players at the new High Tunstall 3G pitch.