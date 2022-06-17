Free advice on offer in Hartlepool over rocketing fuel bills

British Gas will be running a free community "pop-up” at the Post Office Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Monday, June 27, from 10am-4pm and Friday, July 1, from 10am-12.30pm.

British Gas Energy Trust energy debt advisors will be on hand to provide confidential, face-to-face financial and practical advice.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive, said: “Partnering with Post Office will help provide a lifeline to those we know are really struggling.

Many households are struggling with utility bills.

“You don’t have to be a British Gas customer to get help and support.”

Nick Read, Post Office chief executive said: “Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their gas and electricity metres and we are proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative.