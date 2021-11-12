Free energy efficient Hartlepool home improvement offer

Cllr Cameron Stokell. Picture by FRANK REID

Work worth up to £10,000 is available thanks to the area receiving a share of a multi-million pound Government funded programme, following a bid by Hartlepool Borough Council, in partnership with energy firm E.ON.

The Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery Fund offers free energy efficient measures such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and external wall and loft insulation.

To be eligible households have to have an income of less than £30,000 and the property’s energy efficiency rating is D, E, F, or G.

The scheme is expected to run until March 312022, and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis

Cllr Cameron Stokell, the council’s neighbourhood services committee chairman, said: “This a fantastic opportunity for our residents. The grant can greatly assist in improving the warmth and comfort of homes and reducing their energy bills and fuel poverty.

“I would urge all residents to get in touch and check if they qualify for the measures. This will not only increase energy efficiency and potentially the home’s value but will also save money on household bills.”

Nigel Dewbery, director of residential solutions at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK is key to meeting the nation’s net-zero targets, and can dramatically improve people’s living conditions, by helping to increase their comfort and reduce their energy bills.

“We’re delighted to be bringing these benefits to households across Hartlepool.”