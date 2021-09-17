From Shotton to Shotton - charity walkers ready for marathon trek

The Shotton Walkers preparing for their marathon trek.

The Shotton Walkers – based in the North Wales village – will get a traditional mining village send off when they begin their journey in East Durham at noon on Sunday, September 26, for their Shotton 2 Shotton (S2S) epic.

The walk aims to raise cash for suicide support charity The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the armed forces’ Not Forgotten Association (NFA).

Cllr Ivan Cochrane, chairman of Shotton Parish Council here in East Durham, said: “When we were approached by the Shotton Walkers with their plans for their 2021 charity walk, I was delighted that the community of Shotton Colliery could support them in some way.

"We have arranged for a brass band to be present at the Shotton Community Hub for their send off.”

He added: “Everyone is welcome to come along on Sunday, September 26, and show their support to these five amazing guys and their support team who are doing a great thing for two fantastic charities.”

The team – Mike Hodson, Pete Dodd, Ste Chesworth, Gavin Evans and Lee Stinchcombe – are aiming to complete the Shotton 2 Shotton walk in seven days.

Walk organiser and planner Dean Stenner said: “We have been planning this for 18 months but had to delay the event and other fundraising efforts due to Covid,

“We chose this walk as both Shotton in County Durham and Shotton North Wales share not only a name but, but a proud industrial past in coal and steel.

"Our charities also fit hand in hand and they were chosen specifically for their focus on mental and physical health elements and low running costs, so we knew our efforts would have a direct and positive impact on their patrons.”

He added: “The walkers have been training hard and completing the Shotton 2 Shotton walk will be such an achievement for us. Knowing what we raise will

be going to such great causes, makes it all worthwhile.”

To sponsor The Shotton Walkers, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/ShottonWalkers.