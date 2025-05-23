GP Federation Team to Tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks For Local Hospices

On Sunday 1 June 2025, a dedicated team from Hartlepool & Stockton Health, a GP Federation providing NHS services, will undertake the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool and Butterwick Hospice in Stockton-on-Tees.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is a demanding 24-mile circular route that includes 5,200 feet of ascent.Participants aim to summit Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough within 12 hours, traversing some of the most stunning landscapes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The team, comprising four friends and colleagues, is united by a shared commitment to reducing health inequalities in their region and raising awareness for the invaluable services provided by local hospices. Taking part are Joey, Courtney, Kit and Tom.

Joey Lyndon, the group's organiser said, "We're taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge not just as a personal endeavour but as a heartfelt thank you to the hospices that provide exceptional care in our communities.

“Alice House and Butterwick offer vital support to patients and families during some of their most challenging times, and we're honoured to support their work and hopefully make a difference to the patients and families accessing their services."

Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager at Alice House, said, "We are incredibly grateful to Joey and the team for their commitment to supporting local Hospice care.

Their efforts not only raise essential funds but also highlight the importance of the services we provide to the community."

Anne Cooling, Director of Income Generation at Butterwick Hospice said, “We are delighted to send our thanks to Joey, Courtney, Kit and Tom for taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Alice House and Butterwick Hospice. A fantastic personal endeavour for them all and a wonderful heartfelt thank you to give to these two hospices that continue to provide exceptional care in our communities.”

To sponsor the team, please go to: https://gofund.me/ef75629e

For more information about the Hospices, please visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or https://butterwick.org.uk/