Hartlepool gets nearly £1m from Government to help 'needy' over winter

The cash is part of a £500m Government scheme – The Household Support Fund – announced earlier this month, and designed to last throughout the winter.

The Government say the money will be distributed by councils because they “know their local areas best” and is aimed at households in need of additional help.

The fund follows the Government’s decision to press ahead with ending the £20-a-week rise in Universal Credit which was introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic and will broadly consist of small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing and utilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash for needy

Hartlepool Borough Council is to receive £993, 853 – with councils across the North East being given £24,202,623.

Durham County Council is to receive ££4,676,099.

The Government say those who think they could benefit should contact their local council for more details on what will be available.

David Rutley, minister for welfare delivery, said: “This funding is there to support those most in need by providing extra help over winter, and by working through local councils we can make sure the vulnerable people in our communities get this vital support.”

The new fund is part of a wider package of support the Government is providing this winter.