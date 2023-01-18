Hartlepool house prices increase.

Land Registry data shows prices in the area increased by 1.1% in November – despite a decrease of 2.6% across the North East and a 0.3% drop nationally.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.3% over the last year and the average value of a home in the area reached £137,754.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the city has risen by £12,000

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Hartlepool in November – increasing by 1.2%, to £99,981 on average.

Over the last year, prices have risen by 9.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of a detached home rose by 0.9% monthly – and 9.2% annually – to an average of £240,182.

Semi-detached prices increased by 1.1% monthly – and 9.2% annually – to an average of £140,773.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flat prices increased by 0.9% monthly – and 5.9% annually – to £70,322 on average.

The data also shows first-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £116,200 on their property – £10,000 more than a year ago, and £26,700 more than in November 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers paid 15.3% less than the average price in the North East (£163,000) in November for a property in Hartlepool