Hartlepool house prices on the rise

House prices on the rise.

The Land Registry figures also show the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.4% annual growth.

The average house price on the area in February was £132,100 – one per cent up on January – below the regional trend, where prices increased by 1.2%, but above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

The figures show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool rose by £17,000 – the second best annual growth in the region.

Owners of flats in the area saw the biggest improvement in property prices in February.

They increased by 1.3% over the month to an average of £69,134 – up 7.9% annually.

The value of a detached home rose by 1.2% monthly – up 15.8% annually – to an average of £233,596.

Semi-detached home prices were up by 0.9% monthly – up 11.8% annually – to an average of £134,653.

Terraced home values increased by one per cent over the month – 11.1% annually – to an average of £94,815.

The data shows First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £111,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £26,000 more than in February 2017.

Buyers in the area paid 13.4% less than the average price in the North East (£153,000) in February.