Hartlepool house prices take end of year hit

House prices fall

The 4.8% drop in prices in December does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.2% annual growth.

Land Registry figures show the average house price in Hartlepool in December was £126,039.

Over the month, that was worse than across the North East, where prices decreased by 1.5% – to an average of £147,000 - and below the average rise of 0.8% nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area rose by £15,000.

Owners of flats fared worst in Hartlepool in December. Average prices dropped by 5.7% over the month to £65,887 on average – but, over the last year, prices rose by 8.1%.

The value of detached homes fell by 3.9% monthly – but remain up 17.8% annually – at an average of £225,042.

Semi-detached house values fell by 4.9% monthly but up 12.3% annually – to an average of £128,552.

Prices for terraced homes also fell by 5.2% over the month – but were up 11.1% annually – to an average of £89,745.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £106,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £15,000 more than in December 2016.

The figures show buyers in Hartlepool paid 14.4% less than the average price in the North East for a property.