Hartlepool neighbours share six-figure lottery windfall

Hazel and David McCombe with Judie McCourt from the People's Postcode Lottery

Mrs McCombe and her husband, David, along with the remaining Hartlepool winners, each received £30,000 in the draw which was announced on Wednesday.

Mrs McCombe said: “I can’t believe it. And just in time for Christmas.

“We moved here just over two years ago so it’s been lucky for us. I’ve had a few £10 wins and I was quite happy with that but this is absolutely amazing.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

“I’m really excited, we just never win anything.”

Mr McCombe added: “It’s an exceptionally nice surprise and quite something to get your head around. Winning £30,000 is not an everyday occurrence, is it?”

The lottery win wasn’t the only good news the couple had to celebrate.

Mrs McCombe added: “We’ve 11 great grandchildren, with the youngest born just two days ago.”

The couple are not sure how they’ll spend the windfall just yet.

Mr McCombe said he was pleased to have won alongside so many of their Fens neighbours.

He added: “It’s good to win with the neighbours. They’ve really welcomed us since we moved. I’m feeling really elated.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, who presented the couple with their cheque, sent her congratulations and said: “What a week for Hazel and David – welcoming their 11th great grandchild and winning the lottery.

"I’m over the moon for them and hope our other winners in Hartlepool are just as delighted with their prize.”

Every day throughout the December draws, one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £800m to date for thousands of good causes nationally and internationally.

This December 8 draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Education Trust, which helps charities and good causes which provide education, particularly in emergency situations, with regular grant funding.