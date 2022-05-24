Hartlepool training firm aims to open doors for 1,000 new workers

Orangebox Training Solutions has new agreements with New College Durham, Darlington College and PeoplePlus – all of which are fully funded by the Government’s adult education budget.The contracts create opportunities for residents across the region to gain long-term sustained employment.Simon Corbett, the chief executive of Orangebox, said: “The contracts are for those aged 19-plus and are in place to upskill unemployed learners to then provide openings they may not have had.

“We work with a number of employers and agencies who work with a long list of clients such as Amazon, Tesco, Saga, Sigma, Staffline, Hayes Travel, One Below and Woven and many others.”

He added: “We are always open to new partnerships with employers. The whole idea is to help as many people as possible by removing barriers that will enable them to gain employment.”

Simon Corbett of Orangebox.