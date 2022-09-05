Hartlepool trust's £10,000 support for work to prevent suicide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PFC Trust has earmarked the cash in the run up to World Suicide Prevention Day – aiming to support the efforts of the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors.Working with local partners including the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council, the £10,000 will add capacity to existing organisations and can support those moving into Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

Shaun Hope, PFC Trust chairman said: “Suicide Prevention Day, on September 10, is a hugely important day and particularly important for Hartlepool.

"We’ve seen a rise in the number of suicides across our town over the recent months and we are all saddened about every single life which is lost.”

He added: “We at The PFC Trust want to do everything we can to support the work for our suicide prevention. We know there are experts in the field working across the town, so we have ring-fenced £10,000 to support their efforts and our team is working across different partners to see how we can support their work with the funding.”

The PFC Trust was set up in 2019 by EuroMillions lottery winners Patrick and Frances Connolly.

Carl Jorgeson, chair of the sport-arm of the trust Hartlepool Sport, said: “World Suicide Prevention day is really important because it puts a spotlight on a taboo subject that could affect anyone."