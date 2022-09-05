Hartlepool trust's £10,000 support for work to prevent suicide
A Hartlepool-based community trust has ring-fenced £10,000 to contribute to the work currently supporting the town’s wellbeing and mental health.
The PFC Trust has earmarked the cash in the run up to World Suicide Prevention Day – aiming to support the efforts of the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors.Working with local partners including the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council, the £10,000 will add capacity to existing organisations and can support those moving into Hartlepool and the surrounding area.
Shaun Hope, PFC Trust chairman said: “Suicide Prevention Day, on September 10, is a hugely important day and particularly important for Hartlepool.
"We’ve seen a rise in the number of suicides across our town over the recent months and we are all saddened about every single life which is lost.”
Most Popular
-
1
See inside this five-bed Edwardian home in Hartlepool spread over three floors
-
2
Ramside Hall treehouse wedding: Ramside Hall Hotel unveils Dove treehouse as new North East wedding venue
-
3
Hundreds wait for council tax rebate
-
4
Hartlepool trust's £10,000 support for work to prevent suicide
-
5
What is grass rust and is it dangerous? - Hartlepool council confirm it is the reason behind stained pet fur
He added: “We at The PFC Trust want to do everything we can to support the work for our suicide prevention. We know there are experts in the field working across the town, so we have ring-fenced £10,000 to support their efforts and our team is working across different partners to see how we can support their work with the funding.”
The PFC Trust was set up in 2019 by EuroMillions lottery winners Patrick and Frances Connolly.
Carl Jorgeson, chair of the sport-arm of the trust Hartlepool Sport, said: “World Suicide Prevention day is really important because it puts a spotlight on a taboo subject that could affect anyone."
For a list of local organisations that can offer support, go to www.lilyannes.co.uk/support.