Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice launches Forget Me Not appeal

The annual campaign invites people to make a donation in memory of a loved one to the local charity with each person making a donation receiving a special keepsake and it will be available for collection at the hospice open day on Saturday, June 18, from 10am-noon.

Hospice volunteers will also be running a Forget Me Not stall in Tesco Extra, in Belle Vue Way, from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 17, where supporters will have the opportunity to write a message on a tag and display it on a tree in return for a donation.

This year’s event is being sponsored once again by Victoria House Funeral Service, in the town’s Victoria Road, which have supported Alice House since the company was founded in 2013.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood with, from left, Andrew Evans, Apolena Wilson and Carl Mean, of Victoria House.

Victoria House said in a statement: “We are so proud to be able to support the Forget Me Not appeal, once again raising funds to support the specialised care that has been given to the families of Hartlepool and surrounding areas over the years.”

Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House, said: “We are very pleased to have the ongoing support from Victoria House during our Forget Me Not appeal.

“I hope that families will take some comfort in making a dedication in memory of their loved ones and that it will provide an opportunity to reflect on some happy memories”.