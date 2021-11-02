Hartlepool's Santa Run returns for 2021 - here's how to take part

Following its 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic, fundraisers at the town’s Alice House Hospice are looking forward to the return of their annual Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 5, at the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

The festive family event is inviting people of all ages to sign up to run or walk around the half mile route – dressed as the man himself.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser said “We always look forward to the Santa Fun Run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Santa Run helps Alice House Hospice.

"It is a lovely event and a great way for families to get in to the festive spirit and one of our major fundraising events of the year.

"We would like to thank our generous event sponsors Readhead Associates and Property Webmasters which means that the event costs are covered and all money raised can be used to support the hospice’s patients and their families.

"Thanks also to Maria and her team at The Place in the Park for welcoming us back each year.”

The run starts and finishes at The Place in the Park, in Ward Jackson Park, at 11am with registration available from 10am.

Participants at a previous Santa Run.

Runners will be accompanied by music and entertainment from Higham Discos.

Registration costs £8 for adults, £5 for children or £22 for a family of two adults and two children.

It includes a Santa Suit for adults and a flashing nose and either Santa Hat or Antlers for children.

Children will also receive a medal for completing the event.

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

The hospice also provides support to family and carers, including counselling, advice, guidance and signposting to external organisations where required.

It costs £3.5m to continue providing the current range of services this year, but only receives about 20% of the required funding from the Government.

The outstanding £2.8m must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.