Homes selling quickly at 'fantastic development' on edge of Hartlepool

Wynyard Manor.

Building firm Taylor Wimpey says more than 80% of the homes at its new development at Wynyard Manor now have owners.

It now has just 56 homes remaining to be sold.

These include a selection of four and five-bedroomed homes each with flexible living spaces and prices starting from £349,995.

David Warren, sales manager for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted to see how successfully homes have been selling at Wynyard Manor.

"I believe this development has had a lot of interest because of its diverse array of homes appealing to first time buyers, couples and families.

“With 56 homes remaining at this fantastic development and we are also currently constructing new three bedroom homes which will help this community continue to flourish.”