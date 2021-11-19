House prices boost for Hartlepool home owners

House prices rise

Land Registry figures show prices in the area jumped in September, and the longer-term trend has seen values achieve 16.2% in annual growth.

The average house price in the area in September was £129,438 – up 6.3% on August and better than across the North East, where prices increased by 3.8%.

The housing market in Hartlepool also outperformed the 2.5% national rise in prices and, over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area rose by £18,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in September. They increased by seven per cent to an average of £226,246 – an annual price rise of 18.4%.

Owners of a semi-detached saw values rise by 6.2% over the month – up 15.5% annually – to an average of £132,578.

The value of a terraced home jumped by six per cent over the month – to 15.8% annually – and an average of £93,175.

Flat owners saw the value of their home rise by six per cent monthly to an average of £68,896 – an 11.9% annual increase.

The figures show first-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £109,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £19,000 more than in September 2016.