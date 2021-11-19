House prices boost for Hartlepool home owners
Home owners in Hartlepool enjoyed an Autumn price boost – and are looking at a 16% rise in values over the year, according to new figures.
Land Registry figures show prices in the area jumped in September, and the longer-term trend has seen values achieve 16.2% in annual growth.
The average house price in the area in September was £129,438 – up 6.3% on August and better than across the North East, where prices increased by 3.8%.
The housing market in Hartlepool also outperformed the 2.5% national rise in prices and, over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area rose by £18,000.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in September. They increased by seven per cent to an average of £226,246 – an annual price rise of 18.4%.
Owners of a semi-detached saw values rise by 6.2% over the month – up 15.5% annually – to an average of £132,578.
The value of a terraced home jumped by six per cent over the month – to 15.8% annually – and an average of £93,175.
Flat owners saw the value of their home rise by six per cent monthly to an average of £68,896 – an 11.9% annual increase.
The figures show first-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £109,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £19,000 more than in September 2016.
On average, buyers paid 15.3% less than the average price in the North East – £153,000 - in September for a property in Hartlepool.