How Hartlepool will benefit from new multi-million-pound investment

Earlier this year Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen – alongside Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore and Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston – announced that the towns would become home to new Mayoral Development Corporations (MDCs) in a bid to slash red tape, attract investment and make their streets safer.

The funding has been awarded by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority Cabinet to drive the projects forward.

The cash aims to kickstart redevelopment plans and Mayor Houchen will write to the Government to formally designate the areas as development corporations.

Tees Valley Mayor Ban Houchen and Cllr Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council.

He said: “I know that launching these transformative schemes will do wonders for our town centres, but it’s fantastic to see that local people know it too and share our vision.

“We’ve targeted the areas that will have the biggest impact, but the benefits these projects will bring will be felt right across the towns.”

He said the designs for Hartlepool aim to make it a more attractive place to live and visit, support small businesses and maximise future funding.

Councillor Moore, said: “I am extremely excited about us creating a Hartlepool MDC.

"I know how much this will contribute to the work that is already going on in the town by adding extra capacity, cutting through red tape and attracting external investment.