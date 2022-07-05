How new Hartlepool estate will benefit community by more than £1.4m

Bellway is building 370 homes at Hartwell Park, off the A179 Hart Road, and will be investing in local services in accordance with the planning agreement with Hartlepool Borough Council.

More than £1m will go towards schools in the area, more than £200,000 will be spent on sports facilities and more than £125,000 will be spent on healthcare.

Alongside 303 homes for private sale, the development will also include 67 affordable homes available for local people through renting or at a discount to market value.

A computerised image of how one of the homes at Hartwell Park will look.

Oliver Wray, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “This project is bringing fresh investment in public services and local facilities in Hartlepool while giving a substantial boost to the town’s housing capacity.