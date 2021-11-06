Throughout November, weekly and monthly season ticket holders will be able to enter a prize draw to win up to £100 off the cost of their Northern rail travel.

This includes customers using its services in Sunderland, Tyneside, Hartlepool and Northumberland.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “As commuters continue to return to the railway, we wanted to give back to our regular customers to say ‘thank you’ for sticking with us.

A Northern train.

“We’ve spent the past 18 months making significant improvements to the Northern network with new trains, fully refurbished trains and station enhancements, and now some of our customers will be able to experience those improvements for less.”

The giveaway is open to all Northern customers purchasing a weekly or monthly Smart or barcode season ticket during November.

Northern’s Smartcards are available as a weekly, monthly or yearly electronic pass.

The Smart season ticket offers involves a speedy renewal process that takes no longer than 60 seconds to complete.

Customers can renew at any time on a device of their choice - smartphone, computer, ticket machine or at a ticket office.

Mr Powles also said: “Whatever your reason for commuting, whether you’re heading to the office, going to meetings or are off to study, our Win Back prize draw will mean – for some at least – they’ll have more money in their pocket to go do their thing.”