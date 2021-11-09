How to attend Hartlepool Mayor's music evening for two charities

The event takes place on Monday, November 22, at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, at 7pm with entertainment by the Phoenix Variety Showgroup plus a pie and pea supper, a raffle and tombola.

Tickets cost £10 each with profits going to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which are Alice House Hospice and Miles For Men & Walk For Women.

Cllr Loynes said: “I hope people will join me for a musical trip back in time in aid of two organisations which do so much to help local people.

“Come with your friends and enjoy a great night out.”

Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, November 18, and anyone requiring a vegetarian option should make this known when purchasing tickets.