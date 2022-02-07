How to raise money for sick and injured pets with your unwanted items

Staff and volunteers at the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals shop, in Peterlee, are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets.

Items needed include bags, shoes and clothing, as well as DVDs and CDs.

PDSA Shop Manager, Susan Curry, said: “If your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read, why not have a clear-out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

Peterlee PDSA store manager Susan Curry.

"As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for sick and injured pets.”

PDSA shops play vital role in funding the charity’s role to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.