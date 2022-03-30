How to take part in Hartlepool hospice's annual colour run

The hospice’s annual Colour Run is back for 2022 and will take place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Sunday, July 3.

This event – a sponsored family fun run where participants are showered with multi-coloured powered paint as they make their way round the 3km course – is open to all ages and abilities.

Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “The Colour Fun Run is open to all ages and abilities. It’s nor even essential that you run. Come along with your friends and family, get messy and enjoy a colourful afternoon.”

All the fun of the Colour Run.

The event will begin at noon with DJ Gavin Lancaster from Higham Discos will be getting the party started and dancers will be helping participants warm up.

The run starts at 1pm – with different coloured paint powder applied at more than four stations along the route.

After the run people will also be able to enjoy a fun day with stalls and activities including a tombola, hook a duck and inflatables.

Food and drink will also be available to buy.

By registering before the end of April, people can take advantage of the reduced early bird fees which are £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

The price includes a white T-shirt, a packet of paint powder and water.